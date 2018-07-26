Oklahoma prison guard fired, charged with hitting inmate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma prison guard fired, charged with hitting inmate

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says it has fired a prison guard who is now charged with hitting an inmate.

The department said Thursday that Cpl. Tyler Cravens was fired on June 6 after hitting the inmate he was escorting to his cell in the face.

The department says the inmate showed no signs of aggressiveness or resistance when Cravens hit him because of a previous incident in which the unidentified inmate spat on Cravens.

Department spokesman Matt Elliott says the inmate suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Court records show Cravens was charged Tuesday with felony aggravated assault and battery for the incident. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.