Oklahoma earthquake lawsuit moves to class-action status - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma earthquake lawsuit moves to class-action status

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Central Oklahoma residents won't get a trial this fall for a case against an oil company accused of triggering earthquakes that damaged homes and buildings.

The Journal Record reports that a Cleveland County judge outlined rules for the class-action case that Jennifer Lin Cooper brought against New Dominion LLC. The judge issued a journal entry July 13 on the limited class certification, which allows the defendant to begin an appeal process.

The lawsuit alleges that New Dominion's wastewater disposal operations caused a swarm of earthquakes in November 2011, including a magnitude 5.7 quake in Prague that affected more than 170 homes.

A trial was initially scheduled for September, but Cooper's attorney told the judge earlier he'd agree to remove the trial if it was certified.

Information from: The Journal Record, http://www.journalrecord.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.