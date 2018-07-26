Judge says Dakota Access developer can't sue BankTrack

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...

A federal judge has ruled that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has no claim under federal racketeering law for damages against a Dutch environmental group that urged banks not to finance the $3.8 billion project.

California high court: Starbucks, employers must pay workers for minutes regularly spent on tasks such as closing stores.

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...

By BLAKE NICHOLSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has no claim under federal racketeering law for damages against a Dutch environmental group that urged banks not to finance the $3.8 billion project.

U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson in an order dated Tuesday dismissed Netherlands-based BankTrack as a defendant in a lawsuit that Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners filed in August against that group, Greenpeace and Earth First. In separate rulings this week, he also cast doubt on whether the lawsuit will succeed against the other two groups.

ETP contended in its lawsuit that BankTrack used "disinformation and extortive schemes" to try to get banks not to fund the company, threatening the banks with "brand damaging campaigns." More broadly, the lawsuit connects BankTrack with what ETP says was a campaign by pipeline opponents to incite acts of terrorism by protesters such as arson fires.

Wilson said the lawsuit "vaguely attempts" to connect BankTrack to acts of radical ecoterrorism, but he concluded that the group's conduct amounted to "writing a few letters" and said ETP did not have a valid claim against the group under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

"None of BankTrack's actions promoted, assisted or condoned violent criminal conduct," he wrote.

ETP did not respond to a request for comment. The company has said previously it does not comment on pending litigation.

BankTrack Director Johan Frijns in a statement said the judge's ruling "confirms that this type of advocacy work is legitimate."

"Energy Transfer's allegations about our supposed involvement in directing acts of 'radical ecoterrorism' were hard to take seriously from the outset, and we are pleased that the judge has confirmed that these were sweeping statements without any basis in fact," he said.

ETP sued BankTrack, Greenpeace and Earth First for up to $1 billion, alleging they worked to undermine the pipeline that has been moving oil from North Dakota to Illinois for the past year. The groups said the lawsuit was an attack on free speech.

The lawsuit alleges the groups disseminated false and misleading information about the project and interfered with its construction. The company maintained that the groups' actions interfered with its business, facilitated crimes and acts of terrorism, incited violence, targeted financial institutions that backed the project and violated defamation and racketeering laws.

Wilson ruled that BankTrack "did not get money, property, or anything of value from Energy Transfer through the mailings and (online) postings," and that "Energy Transfer's application of RICO to BankTrack is dangerously broad."

Wilson in a Wednesday ruling denied Greenpeace's motion to be dismissed as a defendant. However, he also ordered ETP to file an amended complaint, saying the current lawsuit is "vague" and that its "factual basis for the claims appears intentionally obscured."

"To avoid dismissal, Energy Transfer must file an amended complaint containing concise and direct allegations against each named defendants," he wrote.

In a Monday ruling, Wilson gave ETP until Aug. 1 to properly serve Earth First.

The Center for Constitutional Rights maintains Earth First is an unstructured social movement or philosophy, similar to Black Lives Matter, and can't be sued. ETP had tried to serve the lawsuit on Earth First Journal, but the Florida-based environmental publication effectively argued it was not the same as the movement.

___

Follow Blake Nicholson on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/NicholsonBlake

