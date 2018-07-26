Police: Man Sets Himself On Fire After Ex Refused To Reconcile - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Police: Man Sets Himself On Fire After Ex Refused To Reconcile


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people suffered burn injuries Thursday morning at a northwest Oklahoma City home, fire officials said.

The incident happened about 8:55 a.m. in the 1100 block of NW 84 Street. 

Initially, first responders thought the incident was a suicide attempt. After gathering more information, the fire department said it is unclear what the intent of the incident was.

One man was burned and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. A woman was also burned and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

Police told News 9 the man tried to set himself on fire after his ex-girlfriend refused to reconcile and she was burned when she tried to save him.

The fire department said this is an active investigation.

