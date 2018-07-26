Escaped Oklahoma inmate captured, woman arrested for helping - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Escaped Oklahoma inmate captured, woman arrested for helping

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate who walked away from a prison in southeastern Oklahoma has been apprehended and a woman accused of helping him escape has been arrested.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 34-year-old Johnny Simmons was captured Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area south of Coleman, about 104 miles (167 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

Officials say they have arrested 41-year-old Tammy Edwards on complaints of aiding in Simmons' escape and harboring a fugitive.

Officials say Simmons walked away from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown early Wednesday. A resident reported seeing Simmons come out of the woods and ask to borrow a phone. Officials say a canine unit tracked him down from there.

Among other things, Simmons was serving time for second-degree burglary and assault and battery.

