Arizona state trooper fatally shot in highway confrontation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Arizona state trooper fatally shot in highway confrontation

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:29:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>

  • White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

    White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:29:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:28:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...
    The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    •   

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - A rookie state trooper still in training was fatally shot and a second trooper was wounded in a fight with a suspect who took one of the trooper's guns in a confrontation along a highway in a Phoenix suburb, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said Thursday.

Col. Frank Milstead said the trooper killed late Wednesday night, Tyler Edenhofer, graduated from the Department of Public Safety academy in May.

Milstead said the male suspect used a gun "lost" by one of the troopers during a fight that began after the troopers responded to motorists' reports of a person throwing things at vehicles on Interstate 10.

The struggle lasted "a number of minutes," Milstead said. He did not specify which trooper's gun was fired by the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody but his identity was not made public.

The wounded trooper, Dalin Dorris, was shot through the shoulder, treated at a hospital and released, officials said.

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock," Milstead told reporters. "The DPS family is in mourning."

Department spokesman Raul Garcia said a third trooper, Sean Rodecap, was injured, but not shot, in the fight with the suspect and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Milstead said an investigation was in early stages and gave no additional details about how the confrontation and shootings unfolded.

Edenhofer's body was later taken in a procession to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that all state office buildings' flags be lowered until sunset Friday in honor of Edenhofer.

"This tragedy is an all too real and heartbreaking reminder of the harm our heroic law enforcement officers face each and every day for the safety and well-being of Arizonans, and for peace in our communities," Ducey said in a statement.

Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed for about eight hours before being reopened during the Thursday morning commute.

___

This version corrects that the trooper's last name is Edenhofer, not Endenhofer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.