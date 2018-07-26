Oklahoman Reba McEntire Named Kennedy Center Honoree

One of Oklahoma's own will receive a Kennedy Center Honor for her lifetime achievements later this year.

Reba McEntire along with Cher, pianist Philip Glass, and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter will be honored this year.



Lin-Manuel Miranda from the Broadway musical "Hamilton" will also be honored during this year 2018 Kennedy Center Honors program.

"The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes exceptional artists who have made an enduring and indelible mark on our culture," stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein.

These artists will be saluted by today's leading performers from New York, Hollywood, and the arts capitals of the world, accepting the recognition and gratitude of their peers through performances and tributes in a star-studded celebration that will air on Wednesday, December 26 on News On 6.