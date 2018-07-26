Scattered Chance Of Storms Thursday Evening From NW to SE Oklaho - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Scattered Chance Of Storms Thursday Evening From NW to SE Oklahoma

By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The forecast remains on track for two cold fronts Thursday and Friday.

For the metro, rain chances will possible Thursday thru early Monday. The greatest chances and amounts continue to show for late Sunday into early Monday with the second cold front.

Temps look near to below normal into next week!

Rain and storm chances and some more comfortable air with lower humidity will arrive early next week. 

