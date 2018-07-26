Scattered Chance Of Storms Thursday Evening From NW to SE Oklahoma

The forecast remains on track for two cold fronts Thursday and Friday.

For the metro, rain chances will possible Thursday thru early Monday. The greatest chances and amounts continue to show for late Sunday into early Monday with the second cold front.

9 DAY: UNSETTLED!! Mostly cloudy and rain & storm chances expected now thru Monday. 2 cold fronts will push in: One today and a stronger front on Sunday. Best rain chances for the Metro late Sunday into Monday.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/OXibSh2BHZ — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) July 26, 2018

Temps look near to below normal into next week!

Rain and storm chances and some more comfortable air with lower humidity will arrive early next week.