OHP Pulling Mystery Car From Bottom Of Keystone Lake

After two weeks of waiting, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be pulling a car from the bottom of Keystone Lake Thursday.

On July 14th, Robin Schwer posted on Facebook about finding the car.

Just a few days after Robin's post, a Facebook page called "Keystoners" decided to have have some fun and created a guessing game.

The contest blew up and has nearly 2,000 shares and over 4,000 comments.

Keystoners original post gave people a chance to vote on the year, make and model of the car for a $200 Amazon gift card. With the help of some local businesses, that prize is now at $400.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's underwater search and recovery team will take a boat out Thursday pull it up and to shore.

It's not clear how long the mystery car has been down there or what could be inside.