Centuries-old butternut tree topples in heavy rain, wind

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Guatemalan boy reunites with father after weeks in Kansas

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Trump to EU leaders: We want a 'fair trade deal'

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Man explodes small device outside US Embassy in Beijing

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...

A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".

(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Ket Davis reaches for an arrow during an archery session at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment...

President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...

Trump touts trade win in Illinois steel town as others lose

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

KINNELON, N.J. (AP) - A centuries-old tree in Kinnelon, New Jersey, has been destroyed by heavy rain and strong wind.

A 60-foot (18 meters) butternut tree featured in the town's logo and on the patch worn by police officers has fallen after 245 years.

Workers in Kinnelon will begin removing the remnants of the historic tree on Thursday.

Mayor Robert Collins tells The Record the town hopes to preserve as much wood as possible and use it for benches and a fireplace mantel at a new community center.

Residents planted a sapling using nuts from the tree 10 years ago that is now 15 feet (4 meters) tall.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.