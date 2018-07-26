Attorney general denounces 'turban man' slur; hosts off air - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Attorney general denounces 'turban man' slur; hosts off air

Posted: Updated:
(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he... (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...

  • NationalMore>>

  • MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:29:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor, center, is escorted by New York Court Police officers after a hearing at the Brooklyn Criminal Court, in New York. McGregor is due in court a...
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>
    Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.More >>

  • White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

    White House bars CNN correspondent from open press event

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:29:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>
    A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.More >>

  • Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

    Thursday, July 26 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-07-26 15:28:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...
    The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    •   

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Two New Jersey radio hosts were kicked off the air after calling the nation's first Sikh attorney general "turban man."

Gurbir Grewal tweeted Thursday that it's "not the first indignity I've faced and it probably won't be the last."

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco made the comments Wednesday while discussing Grewal's recent order to suspend marijuana prosecutions in the state. Malloy said he couldn't remember Grewal's name and he told Franco: "I'm just going to say the guy with the turban."

The pair continued to call Grewal "Turban Man" throughout the segment.

Malloy and Franco acknowledged their words might be offensive, but Malloy said "if that offends you then don't wear the turban and maybe I'll remember your name."

The station, known as New Jersey 101.5, tweeted Thursday that it had suspended the pair indefinitely and was investigating the matter. The station said it would have additional comment.

Neither host has responded to emails seeking comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Gov. Phil Murphy denounced the hosts' statements, with the Democratic governor saying hate speech "does not belong on our airwaves."

Grewal addressed the radio duo's comments on Twitter on Thursday morning, noting he has three daughters "and yesterday, I told them to turn off the radio." In a follow-up tweet, he added: "It's time to end the small-minded intolerance."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.