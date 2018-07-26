Milwaukee officer 'loved by everyone' dies in shootout

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A federal judge has ruled that the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline has no claim under federal racketeering law for damages against a Dutch environmental group that urged banks not to finance the $3.8 billion project.

California high court: Starbucks, employers must pay workers for minutes regularly spent on tasks such as closing stores.

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

By IVAN MORENO and GRETCHEN EHLKE

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee officer who "was loved by everyone" died during an exchange of gunfire in a house where police were searching for a man suspected of drug dealing and domestic violence, the city's police chief said Thursday.

The lone suspect, who was not injured in the shooting Wednesday, was arrested after he ran out of bullets and surrendered, Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference.

Morales said the officer was Michael Michalski, 52, a 17-year veteran of the department who leaves behind a wife and three sons.

"He is the person who you would want to cut out and cookie-cut and say, 'This is what we want the Milwaukee Police Department to represent,'" said Morales, as three dozen solemn-faced officers in uniform and plain clothes stood behind him.

Michalski is the second Milwaukee officer to die in the line of duty in less than two months.

He was a member of a special unit recently formed to target the most dangerous criminals in the city. At about 5 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee's north side, the unit went searching for one of those targets - a man Morales identified as Jonathan C. Copeland. He was wanted for a parole violation, heroin possession, harassment, intimidation and domestic violence, Morales said.

Copeland's criminal record dates back to when he was a juvenile, the chief said.

Officers saw the suspect go into a house and followed him in, Morales said. That's when the suspect started shooting, he said.

Michalski was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police vehicles with their squad lights activated later escorted his body from the hospital to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

"Pretty much everybody loved him," Morales said of the fallen officer, whom he called a friend. "I can't think of anybody who has anything negative to say about Officer Michalski."

Charges against Copeland are pending but he remains in custody.

After the shooting, Mayor Tom Barrett responded to the scene at Metcalfe Park neighborhood and asked residents to pray for the families of the city's police officers. Standing next to Morales on Thursday, he repeated those remarks and said the shooting "is another tragic reminder of the stress" officers face every day.

"He went in there and made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the residents of the city," Barrett said.

Michalski's death comes less than two months since the department lost another officer in the line of duty. On June 7, Officer Charles Irvine Jr., 23, was killed in a squad car crash during the high-speed pursuit of a suspect. Irvine was the first Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty in 22 years.

Gov. Scott Walker ordered that the Wisconsin and U.S. flags be flown at half-staff throughout the state until Michalski is buried.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.