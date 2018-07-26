Milwaukee officer, 17-year veteran, shot and killed on duty - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Milwaukee officer, 17-year veteran, shot and killed on duty

(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot near North 28th and West Wright streets, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot near North 28th and West Wright streets, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales holds back tears as he speaks to the media as authorities investigate the scene where a police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A... (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales holds back tears as he speaks to the media as authorities investigate the scene where a police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A...
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). A Milwaukee Police officer walks under crime scene tape as authorities investigate the scene where a fellow officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). A Milwaukee Police officer walks under crime scene tape as authorities investigate the scene where a fellow officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.
(Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Authorities investigate the scene where a Milwaukee Police officer was fatally shot, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. A suspect is in custody.

    •   

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee police chief confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer's death at a press briefing Wednesday night. Morales said the officer, a 17-year police veteran, was also a friend of his.

The suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations, Morales said.

Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.

Votsis earlier noted that one other person was wounded in the shooting, but Morales said at the briefing that the suspect was not wounded.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting.

The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of Milwaukee Officer Charles "Chuckie" Irvine Jr., who was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.

