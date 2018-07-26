'Urban island effect' compounds Phoenix's sweltering heat

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena

A New York judge has congratulated Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa for resolving child custody issues as they proceed toward divorce

A New York judge has congratulated Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa for resolving child custody issues as they proceed toward divorce

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.

Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call that led to Demi Lovato's hospitalization earlier this week.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Emergency officials confirm Tuesday, July 24, 2018, they transported a 25-year-old woman who liv...

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts.

For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most...

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.

(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on.

Documents reviewed by The Associated Press show that the Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government...

(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Veselnitskaya, the Moscow lawyer said to have promised ...

(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File). FILE - In this file photo taken on April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Veselnitskaya, the Moscow lawyer said to have promised ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was doing already.

Facebook and Washington state have reached a legally binding agreement that requires the tech giant to stop enabling advertisers to unlawfully discriminate in who sees their ads, something the company says it was...

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, a hiker walks past a heat warning sign at sunrise, in Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that ...

(AP Photo/Anita Snow). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo, National Weather Service forecaster Marvin Percha reviews monitors that track satellite and Doppler radar images, as well as his colleagues' forecasts posted on social media, at the agency'...

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, the sun beats down on downtown Phoenix. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona’s largest city is also an “urban heat island,” a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures i...

(AP Photo/Anita Snow). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo, National Weather Service forecaster Marvin Percha reviews monitors that track satellite and Doppler radar images, as well as his colleagues' forecasts posted on social media, at the agency'...

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - When temperatures soar as they have this week in downtown Phoenix, homeless people ride the air-conditioned light rail to avoid a heat so brutal it killed 155 people in the city and surrounding areas last year. An occasional siren wails as paramedics rush to help people sick from the heat.

Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona's largest city is also an "urban heat island," a phenomenon that pushes up temperatures in areas covered in heat-retaining asphalt and concrete. Forecasters said the high for Phoenix had risen to 111 degrees (44 Celsius) by midafternoon Thursday and was not expected to hit Wednesday's record high for the day of 116.

Phoenix officials say they are tackling urban warming, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting thousands of trees and capturing rainwater to cool off public spaces.

Elsewhere, Chicago maintains more than 500,000 trees to offset rising temperatures and is a national leader among cities for so-called green roofs covered with vegetation. Los Angeles adopted an ordinance in 2014 to require reflective "cool roofs" for new homes including rentals, while Seattle is working to restore the city's forested parklands.

But climate specialists like Brian Stone, who runs the Georgia Institute of Technology's Urban Climate Lab, said more is needed.

In urban heat islands, solar radiation and hot air from vehicles and buildings get trapped between high-rises. There aren't enough trees to provide shade and evaporative cooling that can bring down temperatures.

"We are working against a pronounced warming trend in large cities, and so it will require a substantial resurfacing of urban environments simply to slow the rate of warming," Stone said.

He said the heat island effect prevents a city from peeling off the day's furnace-like heat after the sun sets, driving up temperatures over time. His team's research shows Phoenix temperatures rising nearly 1 degree per decade, consistently placing it alongside Dallas and Louisville, Kentucky, as some of the fastest-warming U.S. cities. He said Phoenix is warming at three times the rate of the planet as a whole.

Stone noted the heat island effect is caused by local land use and energy decisions and is separate from global warming, but said the two often work together.

While the heat increases energy consumption and air pollution, authorities in Phoenix, the hottest of the three cities, worry most about health problems like heat stroke or heat exhaustion. So far this year, five people have died in Maricopa County from heat-associated causes, and another 34 cases are being investigated, public health officials said.

"If similar numbers of people died from any other type of weather event, "it would be considered a national disaster," noted Phoenix sustainability officer Mark Hartman.

The danger is especially acute for people like the homeless and elderly. An unusual heat wave in France in 2003 killed nearly 15,000 people, mostly old people left by vacationing relatives in homes without air conditioning as temperatures soared above 100 (37 Celsius) degrees.

Long noted in cities as far flung as Cairo, Mumbai, Johannesburg, Mexico City and Nanjing, China, the heat island effect can add more than 10 degrees Fahrenheit to nighttime temperatures, climate scientists say.

Forecasts now take into consideration the heat island, which in the case of Phoenix stretches some 25 miles (40 kilometers) out from the city's airport, National Weather Service forecaster Marvin Percha said.

To show the difference the effect can make, he noted that in June 2017 the nighttime low at Arizona State University's grassy campus in Tempe was just 69 degrees (21 Celsius). But the nighttime low just 5 ½ miles (9 kilometers) away at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport, where expanses of asphalt cover former farm fields, was 81 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Phoenix officials recently created a tree and shade subcommittee to study the heat island problem and make recommendations, and vowed to plant 3,000 new trees this year. Many people associate Phoenix with cactus, but acacia, blue palo verde, ironwood, desert willow and other trees thrive here.

Aimee Esposito, executive director of non-governmental Trees Matter, said her Phoenix organization this year plans to give 5,000 small trees to residents across the area's Valley of the Sun, and will plant more at schools through educational programs.

Matt Grubisich, director of operations and urban forestry for the nonprofit Texas Trees Foundation in Dallas, said planting trees is the easiest and most effective action to ease urban heat. He said his group plants 2,500 trees such as oak, elm, pecan and ash annually.

Louisville has planted some 10,000 trees over the past three years - including maples, oaks, elms and Kentucky coffee trees - and sometimes pairs with nonprofit groups to give away trees for smaller areas, such as dogwoods, said city sustainability officer Maria Koetter.

"I really think the community is getting the message about trees," Koetter said. "There's usually a line around the block during the giveaways."

Koetter said Louisville was the first major city to commission a heat management study, which was done by Stone's climate lab. It now offers $2,000 rebates to homeowners for cool roofs.

Stone said in some cities, hundreds of thousands of trees would be needed to fully counter the heat island effect.

In Phoenix, Hartman, the sustainability officer, said the city is also looking at using lighter-colored asphalt for streets.

"A palette of solutions like this is necessary, especially planting shade trees with walkable corridors," said David Sailor, director of Arizona State University's Urban Climate Research Center.

His team is working with Phoenix to monitor urban warming in a low-income neighborhood sandwiched between a freeway and a hospital.

Sailor said monitoring stations installed in June will track the effect as the neighborhood is redeveloped over several years.

Places like Phoenix must consider the climate implications of all development decisions, Stone said.

"Just as tree cover and other cooling materials have been lost in cities through a piecemeal process of developing individual lots over time," he said, "we need to restore these materials though a process that requires more green and reflective surfaces with improvements to individual lots over time."

___

Follow Anita Snow on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/asnowreports . Some of her stories can be found at: https://apnews.com/search/Anita%20Snow .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.