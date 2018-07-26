Administration tries to meet deadline to reunite families

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

(Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding ...

(Dave Scherbenco/The Citizens' Voice via AP). A member of the Plymouth Township Fire Police makes his way through water running across U.S. Route 11 Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, in West Nanticoke, Pa. as extended downpours caused roadway flooding ...

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Police say there's a "high probability" a Houston cardiologist who was fatally shot while riding his bicycle to work was targeted.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".

The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".

(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...

(Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Gurbir Grewal is sworn in before testifying in front of the senate judiciary committee in Trenton, N.J. WKXW-FM radio hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco are receiving he...

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

A dispute over acts of Congress in 1906 and 1937 has put the Trump administration in court _ and into the unusual position of supporting a proclamation by former President Barack Obama.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is defending his top deputy after some Congressional Republicans moved to impeach him.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or cultural barrier.

A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds more than half of Hispanic adults have had a difficult time communicating with a health care provider because of a language or...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum who were recently reunited with their children, board a hotel elevator, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. As the government faces a fast-approaching Thursday deadline to reunite hundreds of families, ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, look through donated clothing at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum who were recently reunited with their children, ride a hotel elevator, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. As the government faces a fast-approaching Thursday deadline to reunite hundreds of families, i...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

By ASTRID GALVAN and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - The Trump administration worked Thursday to meet a court-imposed deadline to reunite thousands of children and parents forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, an enormous logistical effort to undo a practice that drew condemnation around the world.

Authorities have identified 2,551 children 5 and older who may be covered by the order, which requires them to be reunited with their parents by the end of day. The effort was expected to fall short, partly because hundreds of parents may have already been deported without their children.

But by focusing only those deemed by the government to be "eligible" for reunification, federal officials were expected to claim success.

As of Tuesday, 1,012 parents had been reunified with children in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Hundreds more had been cleared and were just waiting on transportation. The government was expected to provide the judge with an updated count by the end of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Homeland Security Department's internal watchdog said it would review the separation of families, along with the conditions at Border Protection facilities where migrant children are held, in response to scores of congressional requests to do so.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told members of Congress on Wednesday that the administration was "on track" to meet the deadline, an assertion that was greeted with disbelief and anger by the all-Democratic Congressional Hispanic Caucus, according to people who attended. Nielsen declined to comment to reporters as she left the closed-door meeting.

For the last two weeks, children have been arriving steadily at ICE locations in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico to be reunited with parents. Faith-based and other groups have provided meals, clothing, legal advice and plane and bus tickets. The families are generally released, and parents are typically given ankle-monitoring bracelets and court dates before an immigration judge.

But confusion and fear linger after reunification.

Jose Dolores Munoz, 36, from El Salvador, was reunited with his 7-year-old daughter Friday, nearly two months after they were separated. His daughter cries when he leaves the house because she thinks he's not coming back.

"She is afraid," Munoz said in Spanish. "Yesterday I left her crying, she is telling me, 'You are not coming back. You are lying. You are leaving me.'"

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego commended the government Tuesday for its recent efforts, calling it "a remarkable achievement." Yet Sabraw also seized on the government's assertion that 463 parents may be outside the United States. The Justice Department said this week that the number was based on case files and was under review, signaling it could change.

"It is the reality of a policy that was in place that resulted in large numbers of families being separated without forethought as to reunification and keeping track of people," said Sabraw, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush.

Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union who represents the separated families, said the government is "letting themselves off the hook" by focusing on those it deems eligible and excluding parents who were deported or haven't been located.

"I think the critical point to remember is that they are only reunifying by the deadline those families who they are claiming unilaterally are eligible for reunification by the deadline," he told reporters. "The deadline is the deadline for just those parents and children the government says it can reunite."

Lourdes de Leon, who turned herself in to immigration authorities, was deported to her native Guatemala on June 7 but her 6-year-old son, Leo, remained in the U.S.

De Leon said Guatemalan consular officials told her signing a deportation order would be the easiest way to reunite with Leo.

"He is in a shelter in New York," de Leon said. "My baby already had his hearing with a judge who signed his deportation eight days ago. But I still do not know when they are going to return him to me."

Immigration attorneys said they had advocates on the ground in Central America to help parents who were deported without their children.

Spencer Amdur, another ACLU attorney, said there are three categories of concern: The roughly 1,600 children who "everyone agrees have to be reunified" by Thursday; children whose parents were deported and who must be reunified but not necessarily by Thursday; and others the government deems ineligible, including parents with criminal records or who are suspected of abuse or neglect and some who aren't really the children's parents.

Both sides were due in court Friday.

In El Paso, the Annunciation House, which has been assisting dozens of reunited families, said progress has been slow considering Thursday's deadline. The organization has already received about 250 reunited families. Advocacy group FWD.us has been buying plane tickets for them to quickly leave.

"We are under a logistical 24/7 crisis all-hands-on-deck moment to get through the (Thursday) deadline. We will not stop until all of these children are reunited with their parents and that is regardless of where their parents are," said Alida Garcia, coalitions and policy director for FWD.us.

The government gives advocates sometimes as little as an hour's notice when they're releasing parents and children, Garcia said.

Late last month, Sabraw ordered a nationwide halt to family separations, which President Donald Trump effectively did on his own June 20 following an international outcry. Sabraw issued a 14- day deadline to reunite children under 5 with their parents and 30 days for children 5 and older.

___

Spagat reported from San Diego. Associated Press writers Alan Fram and Colleen Long in Washington and Sonia Perez D. in Guatemala City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.