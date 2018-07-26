California wildfire claims 2nd life; thousands more evacuate

Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help

President Donald Trump is trumpeting his trade deal with European allies, hailing it as a benefit to Iowa farmers

President Donald Trump is threatening Turkey with "large sanctions" over a detained American pastor held on terror and espionage charges.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he does not support an effort by a group of 11 conservative lawmakers to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

A Texas inmate took a wild ride after breaking the window of a patrol car and climbing onto its roof as it sped down a highway

Meghan Trainor says Demi Lovato's openness about her battles and troubles helped her cope with her own struggles

Officials say an explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities Thursday before reaching homes in the city of Redding

Flag-draped cases believed to hold remains of US servicemen killed in Korean War received at an air base in South Korea after a US military plane made a rare trip into North Korea to retrieve the remains

Remains said to be US war dead repatriated from North Korea

An explosive wildfire in Northern California has killed a bulldozer operator, destroyed dozens of homes and forced terrified residents to flee their homes as it reached the city of Redding

Officials say a Colorado woman drowned after a small but intense storm flooded the basement apartment of a friend where the woman was checking on a pet cat.

(Skyler Ballard/The Denver Post via AP). Gerald Rice watches as Andres Martin works to pump water out of Rice's home in Englewood, Colo. Flooding due to a sudden storm on Tuesday, July 24 caused severe flood damage to several houses in the neighborhood.

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

The city of Chicago says it has agreed to a plan to carry out far-reaching police reforms under federal court supervision.

(Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, accompanied by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, speaks at a news conference...

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins talks during a live shot in front of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. Collins says the White House denied her access to President Donald Trump's Rose Garden...

One of the most powerful politicians in New York before corruption charges abruptly ended his career is scheduled to be sentenced for a second time.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court in New York. Silver, one of the most powerful politicians in New York for two decades, is scheduled to be sente...

Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.

The Trump administration says more than 1,800 children have been reunited with their families by the Thursday deadline, but hundreds remain apart, signaling a potentially long wait for anguished families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). Children look out a van window as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Lutheran Social Services said they were expecting reunited families separated at the border when apprehended entering ...

A New Hampshire school superintendent has resigned amid a controversy in which he allowed a staffer to speak favorably of a guidance counselor sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

A father and three children who were among nine members of a close-knit Indiana family killed in a tourist boast accident were remembered during a nearly three-hour funeral service.

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Pastor Darryl Webster prays during a prayer vigil, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. The vigil was held for the Coleman family and other families who lost members in the duck boat accident at Table Rock Lake near Brans...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A sign on Highway 41 announces the closure of Yosemite National Park near Oakhurst, Calif., on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Parts of the park closed Wednesday as firefighters work to contain the Ferguson fire burning nearby.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). A passing airplane can be seen through the smoke from the Cranston Fire near Idyllwild, Calif. in the San Jacinto Mountains, nearly 50 miles northwest of Palm Springs, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(Terry Pierson /The Orange County Register via AP). A firefighter watches as the Cranston fire grows to more 1,200 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest above Hemet, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

By JONATHAN J. COOPER and AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - An explosive wildfire that roared with little warning into a Northern California city claimed a second life and thousands more people abandoned their homes, some of them slipping out just ahead of the walls of flame, authorities said Friday.

In all, an estimated 37,000 people have fled from the so-called Carr Fire, which began Monday and tripled in size overnight Thursday amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and high winds. Fire officials warned that the blaze would probably burn deeper into urban areas before there was any hope of containing it.

A day earlier, the flames turned the sky orange while sweeping through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick, then jumping the Sacramento River into Redding, a city of about 92,000 people and the largest in the region.

Steve Hobson was one of the last to leave Lake Redding Drive. A former urban and wild land firefighter three decades ago, he planned to stay behind to save his house. But the heat burned his skin, and the smoke made it hard to breathe. He could feel the fire sucking the air from around him, whipping up swirling embers in a "fire tornado," he said.

Police pounded on doors telling everyone to leave.

The flames on the distant hillside looked like solar flares on the sun, he said. When it came time to flee, he had to punch through walls of burning embers on both sides of the street. A tree fell right in front of him.

"I didn't know if I'd make it so I just got in the middle of the street, went down the middle of the street through the embers and the smoke and made it past," Hobson said.

His perimeter fence burned along with a backyard shed and everything inside it - Christmas ornaments, china and old televisions. But his house made it through the harrowing night.

At least 65 structures have been destroyed, and 5,000 other buildings were threatened, fire officials said.

The fire is "taking down everything in its path," said Scott McLean, a CalFire spokesman for the crews battling the blaze.

A firefighter with the Redding Fire Department was killed in Shasta County. Another firefighter hired to try to contain the flames with a bulldozer was killed Thursday, authorities said.

Some Redding residents who had not been under evacuation orders were caught off guard and had to flee with little notice.

"When it hit, people were really scrambling," McLean said. "There was not much of a warning."

The blaze, which was apparently sparked by a mechanical issue involving a vehicle, was so fearsome that fire crews in Redding for a time abandoned any hope of containing the flames and instead focused on saving lives.

"We're not fighting a fire. We're trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly, and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area," said Jonathan Cox, battalion chief with Cal Fire.

Late Thursday, crews found the body of the bulldozer operator who had been hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze's path. He was the second bulldozer operator killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.

"It's just chaotic. It's wild," McLean said. "There's a lot of fire, a lot of structures burning."

Firefighters tried in vain to build containment around the blaze Thursday, but flames kept jumping their lines, he said.

Brett Gouvea, incident commander of the crews battling the fire, urged residents to pay close attention to the blaze, which he said was "moving with no regard for what's in its path."

With fire burning in the distance Liz Williams, 33, packed her car Thursday morning, just in case, even though her neighbors said it would never reach them.

When she got home from work, the flames were closing in. By evening, an orange glow appeared on the nearby hillside and ferocious winds picked up. It was time to go.

"I've never experienced something so terrifying in my life. Nothing could prepare you for something like this," Williams said.

She loaded up her 11-year-old daughter and her boyfriend's 9-year-old, but she didn't get far. She was promptly stuck in traffic as all her neighbors crowded the main road out. Cars honked and backed up. Drivers and police yelled at each other.

As flames came down the adjacent hillside, she got aggressive.

"Finally I just went to the left and jumped up on the sidewalk and drove," Williams said.

She estimated that it took an hour to go a little over a mile. She wanted to get as far away as possible, but ultimately stayed with her boyfriend's family in a safer part of town.

"I didn't know if the fire was just going to jump out behind a bush and grab me and suck me in," Williams said. "I wanted out of here."

___

Myers reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Noah Berger in Redding, Brian Melley in Los Angeles, Olga Rodriguez in San Francisco, Alina Hartounian in Phoenix, Marcio Jose Sanchez in Idyllwild and John Antczak in Los Angeles also contributed to this report.

