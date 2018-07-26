Girl Scouts stress 'girl power' in new recruitment efforts

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, heat ripples blur the downtown skyline as a jet lands in Phoenix, Ariz., as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in the morning hours. Already devilishly hot for being in the Sonoran desert, Arizona...

Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...

Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...

The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa or any other U.S. plant.

Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.

President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants from Brazil seeking asylum, Natalia Oliveira da Silva carries her daughter, Sara, 5, from a van as they arrive at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, ...

A wildfire started by arson has burned five homes and prompted calls to evacuate an entire forest town east of Los Angeles.

(Richard Lui/The Desert Sun via AP ). Smoke from the Cranston Fire clouds the skies over Highway 243, south of Idyllwild, Calif., Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Authorities ordered residents to leave Idyllwild, home to about 12,000 people, and surrounding f...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Ket Davis reaches for an arrow during an archery session at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Girl Scouts of Western Washington CEO Megan Ferland, left, talks with Girl Scout Sierra Stauffer at a demonstration of some of their activities in Seattle on June 18, 2018. "What's happening in society as a whole makes it al...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). a mural showing scouts stands behind bows at an archery course at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. The Boy Scouts decided last year to admit girls into all programs. But the Girl Scouts’ ...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Girl Scouts Ket Davis, left, Em Kong, Lily Pogue and Rowan Rhoads laugh as they try to figure out a hand signal at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. As American women seek a larger role in...

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson). Ket Davis releases an arrow during an archery session at a Girl Scout day camp in Carnation, Wash., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Megan Ferland, CEO of the Seattle-based Girl Scouts of Western Washington says, "What's happening...

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

As American women seek a larger role in politics, fairer wages and an end to sexual harassment, the Girl Scouts see an opportune time to show some swagger in promoting their core mission: girl empowerment.

They recruited Queen Latifah to narrate a video featuring famous former Girl Scouts - Venus Williams, Katie Couric and many more. And they indulged in a little bragging when Girl Scout alumna Meghan Markle married into Britain's royal family.

"Life is always better with a Girl Scout by your side, and Prince Harry truly hit the jackpot," enthused a post on Girl Scout Blog.

But the marketing campaign is about more than boasting. It's also an effort to confront several high-stakes challenges, including reversing a long slide in membership, making the case for all-girl scouting after the rival Boy Scouts included girls and updating the organization's curriculum for a new generation that expects more than cookies and camping.

"What's happening in society as a whole makes it all the more important for girls to have every possible opportunity to learn that their voice and opinion matter, and to have the courage and confidence to become who they want to be," said Megan Ferland, CEO of the Seattle-based Girl Scouts of Western Washington.

One major challenge, she said, is to puncture some of the myths and stereotypes that affect public perceptions.

"People hear 'Girl Scouts' and think, 'Oh, those cute little girls that sell the cookies and make macaroni necklaces' and that's it," Ferland said. "It is so much more than that."

She cited activities such as robotics and rock climbing, a strong emphasis on community service and the iconic cookie sales, which she depicted in a recent newspaper essay as "the largest girl-run business in the world."

The Boy Scouts decided last year to admit girls into all programs. But the Girl Scouts' parent organization, Girl Scouts of the USA, will not follow suit by admitting boys.

"I believe with full conviction that Girl Scouts is the best leadership organization in the world for girls, and that is because we are girl-led and girl-centric," said Violet Apple, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Maryland.

The Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as other youth organizations and sports leagues, have experienced membership declines in recent years, for reasons ranging from busy family schedules to the lure of online games and social media. The Girl Scouts say they now have about 1.76 million girls and 780,000 adult members - down from about 2.9 million girls and 900,000 adult volunteers in 2003.

Some recruitment efforts reflect the Girl Scouts' pride in the diversity of their membership. For example, the organization over the past two years has created more than 240 new troops in low-income Los Angeles neighborhoods to serve several thousand girls from Hispanic, African-American, Korean and other communities.

Denise Nowack, who oversees the recruitment programs, said the Girl Scouts council in LA decided to cover basic first-year costs for the new troops, including membership fees and uniforms, to ease the financial burden.

Many other councils struggle to find enough adults to serve as volunteer troop leaders, leaving hundreds of girls on waiting lists.

"It's really sad," said Asha Menon, a troop leader for seven years in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough. "All these parents show up with kids who want to be in it - but they want another adult to take the lead."

In Chicago, TV producer Craig Harris has tried - with minimal success - to persuade other men to join him as Girl Scout leaders. Harris started as a volunteer 14 years ago when his eldest daughter - now a confident college student - joined the Girl Scouts as a shy 5-year-old.

Harris' 11-year-old daughter is active in the Girl Scouts, pursuing her interest in science.

"I lead a full career, but I've found ample time to be a volunteer," Harris said. "My oldest daughter went all the way through, and I was there at every stage. It was invaluable time building those memories with her."

Among the many mothers juggling work and Girl Scout duties is Audra Fordin, owner of an auto-repair business in New York City's Flushing neighborhood. She is founder of an education initiative called Women Auto Know and leader of her teenage daughter's troop.

Fordin is confident the Girl Scouts can maintain their stature as an all-girl institution even as the Boy Scouts go coed.

"Some girls may not feel as capable of doing the same things boys can do," she said. "But when we come together in a group, we can accomplish whatever we want to do."

Reeny Boutros, 18, of Wichita, Kansas, started Girl Scouts at age 5. She said the experience helped her develop the skills and confidence that recently earned her admission to Stanford University, with plans to major in computer science.

Boutros has received Girl Scouting's highest honors - first earning the elite Gold Award, then being selected as one of 10 National Young Women of Distinction. She's a technology whiz now, but recalled struggling with studies back in middle school.

"The badge work (with Girl Scouts) was one of the few academic recognitions I got," she said. "I got exposed to archaeology, photography. It was a great way to boost my self-esteem."

Boutros' experience reflects the Girl Scouts' push to engage girls in science, technology, engineering and math. There are a host of new STEM-related badges, and there's a newly opened year-round camp in Dallas - the STEM Center of Excellence - that will offer K-12 STEM programs on a 92-acre campus.

But the best part of being a Girl Scout? "It's always been camping," she said. "You put your phones away and bond with nature - and just giggle uncontrollably with your friends."

