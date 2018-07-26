MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying 'pay with cash'

President Donald Trump is telling European leaders that the U.S. wants a "fair trade deal" with the European Union

Scientists have figured out how little lizards survive big hurricanes: with bigger toe pads and strong front limbs

Researchers use leaf blower to see how lizards endure storms

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment

Chinese police say a man has exploded a small homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, injuring only himself

Officials in Phoenix and other cities are tackling the challenges of urban heat islands, monitoring downtown temperatures, planting trees and using light-colored roofs to reflect solar rays.

The nation's first Sikh-American attorney general is responding after two New Jersey radio hosts repeatedly referred to him as "turban man".

The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

Girl Scouts see new opportunity to promote core mission of girl empowerment.

President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.

The Trump administration raced against a court-imposed deadline Thursday to reunite families who were forcibly separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A CNN correspondent says she was barred from attending an open press event at the White House because of questions she asked the president earlier in the day.

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct in exchange for community service to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

McGregor will also be evaluated for an anger management program in addition to his five days of community service.

"I just want to say I'm thankful to the DA and the judge for allowing me to move forward," McGregor said outside court. "I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans, thank you for the support." He and his entourage then rushed to a waiting SUV, separated by bike-rack barricades from dozens of photographers and reporters.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter was joined in Brooklyn court by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian Cowley, who got three days of community service and anger management.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

McGregor has paid to fix the damaged bus.

The charges to which they pleaded guilty are technically violations, meaning they'll have no criminal record or travel issues. If they violate the terms of their agreement, though, they could be sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The UFC did not immediate respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said the sentence will allow McGregor to "reflect on his conduct and give back to society."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.