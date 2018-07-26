Donald Trump Jr., wife due in court for divorce hearing
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., right, and Vanessa Trump, left, arrive to participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washi...
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this June 28, 2018 photo, senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing ...
President Donald Trump is set to visit an Illinois steel town east of St. Louis that he often has cited as an example of how his "American First" trade policy will help U.S. workers.More >>
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...
Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.More >>
The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa...More >>
Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.More >>
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.More >>
(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Tourists eat ice cream to cool off along the Venice Beach strand in Los Angeles, Tuesday, July 24, 2108. Scorching heat radiated across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday, with the highest temperatures expected in California's Deat...
Extreme heat is sizzling across the U.S. Southwest again on Wednesday after ramping up electricity use so much in the Phoenix area that a major power utility broke a record.More >>
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018 file photo, visitors view the rebuilt house of Rosa Parks at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, R.I. The house where Parks sought refuge in Detroit after fleeing the South will be auctio...
The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing the South amid death threats is going up for auction with a minimum bid of $1 million.More >>
