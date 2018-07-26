Donald Trump Jr., wife due in court for divorce hearing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Donald Trump Jr., wife due in court for divorce hearing

    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa are expected to appear before a judge in New York City for a hearing in their divorce case.

They're due in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Thursday.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March. Afterward, they issued a joint statement saying they will "always have tremendous respect for each other."

The 2007 birth of the couple's first child made Donald Trump Sr. a grandfather a decade before he became president.

The Trumps were married in 2005 and have five children.

Former Fox News Channel personality Kimberly Guilfoyle recently left the network amid news that she's dating Donald Trump Jr. She has joined a super PAC supporting the president.

The divorce, initially listed as uncontested, is now contested.

