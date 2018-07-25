Manzanar detainee who revealed reason for WW2 interment dies

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media.

The Milwaukee police chief has confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.

Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga, who uncovered documents showing Japanese-Americans incarcerated in the United States during World War II were held because of their race, not national security, has died.

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

Extreme heat is sizzling across the U.S. Southwest again on Wednesday after ramping up electricity use so much in the Phoenix area that a major power utility broke a record.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Tourists eat ice cream to cool off along the Venice Beach strand in Los Angeles, Tuesday, July 24, 2108. Scorching heat radiated across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday, with the highest temperatures expected in California's Deat...

By JOHN ROGERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga, who uncovered proof that thousands of Japanese-Americans incarcerated in the United States during World War II were held not for reasons of national security but because of racism, has died at age 93.

Bruce Embrey, co-chair of the Manzanar Committee, told The Associated Press Wednesday that Herzig-Yoshinaga died July 18 at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance.

Her discovery of a 1942 document revealing the real reason that approximately 120,000 Japanese-Americans were kept in camps around the country led to formal apologies from President Ronald Reagan and others and the awarding of $20,000 each to those locked up.

Before she came across the document buried in the National Archives the government had maintained Japanese-Americans were sent to the guarded camps during the war because there was no time to determine who might be spies.

But the real reason, according to the document drafted by Lt. Gen. John L. DeWitt, and uncovered by Herzig-Yoshinaga in 1982, stated incarceration was because authorities considered it "impossible to separate the sheep from the goats" when looking for spies among Japanese-Americans because of the cultural similarities of all.

"Her discovery of that original published justification, which was then later altered 180 degrees, revealed that the motivation for incarceration was not really a military necessity but outright racism," said San Francisco attorney Dale Minami, who used it as evidence in getting wartime convictions vacated for those who refused to report to relocation camps.

Until Herzig-Yoshinaga found it, Minami said, the government believed every copy had been destroyed. He called her a pre-eminent researcher who knew her way around the National Archives perhaps better than anyone.

Born Aug. 5, 1924, in Sacramento to Japanese immigrant parents, Aiko Yoshinaga moved with her family to Los Angeles as a child.

She was a 17-year-old senior at Los Angeles High School when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, plunging the United States into World War II. Soon after, she learned she and 14 other Japanese-American students at her school would not graduate with their Class of 1942.

"You don't deserve to get your high school diplomas because your people bombed Pearl Harbor," she recalled her school's principal telling them.

Forty-seven years later they would receive those diplomas, at a special ceremony held at Southern California's Santa Anita racetrack, where numerous Japanese-American families had been housed in horse stables before being shipped to relocation camps.

Denied graduation, Herzig-Yoshinaga instead eloped with her fiance, and the couple was shipped soon after to Manzanar. Now a historical site, it was then a sprawling, barbed-wire enclosed makeshift prison perched on a dry, dusty, barren region of California's high desert and surrounded by guards.

It was there, in a tarpaper-covered barracks shared by three families, where she gave birth to her first child.

After the war she moved to New York, divorced, remarried, gave birth to two more children and divorced again.

It was while living as a single mother in the 1960s, she would recall years later, that she began to seriously question why her government had her locked up.

"I hooked up with a group called Asian Americans for Action," she said during a Manzanar Committee event in 2011 honoring her with a legacy award. "They turned my head around. They got me to think, 'Yeah, I never thought about all the reasons why the government did this to us."

Her third husband, Jack Herzig, a lawyer who fought against the Japanese as an Army paratrooper in World War II, aided in her search after the couple married in 1978 and moved to Washington, D.C.

"She was just a regular person who was wondering, 'Why was I plucked out of high school before my senior year and not allowed to graduate?' And that drove her personal crusade," Minami said Wednesday.

"She was just a lovely woman, very kind and generous," he added. "You could even call her sweet and cute. But that belied a real commitment to social justice. Not just for Japanese-Americans but for all marginalized groups."

Herzig-Yoshinaga is survived by her son, David Abe, and daughters Lisa Furutani and Gerrie Lani Miyazaki.

Her husband, Jack Herzig, died in 2005.

A memorial is planned Sept. 2 at the Japanese-American National Museum in Los Angeles.

