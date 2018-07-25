Arkansas casino supporters given more time to get signatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Supporters of a proposal to legalize casinos in Arkansas have been given 30 more days to circulate petitions after falling short of the signatures needed to qualify for the November ballot.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office told the group behind the proposed constitutional amendment that it's fallen short of the 84,859 signatures needed from registered voters to qualify. Martin's office determined the casino supporters had turned in no more than 70,054 valid signatures.

The proposal would legalize casino gambling at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track that already offer video poker and other electronic games. It would also legalize casinos in Pope and Jefferson counties.

Driving Arkansas Forward, the group behind the measure, says it's confident it'll gather enough signatures during the 30 days.

