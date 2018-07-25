Defense: If FBI agent had fired, he wouldn't have missed

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

The threat of wildfire in the American Southwest has been significantly dampened by the monsoon season, but the region is still grappling with the long-term effects of drought.

The threat of wildfire in the American Southwest has been significantly dampened by the monsoon season, but the region is still grappling with the long-term effects of drought.

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal...

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo released Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Cowell. Cowell, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train ...

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo released Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Cowell. Cowell, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train ...

A government prosecutor says only one member of law enforcement was in position to fire a pair of shots that missed the spokesman for a group that took over an Oregon wildfire refuge in 2016, and it was FBI agent Joseph Astarita.

A government prosecutor says only one member of law enforcement was in position to fire a pair of shots that missed the spokesman for a group that took over an Oregon wildfire refuge in 2016, and it was FBI agent...

(FBI via AP, File). FILE- This Jan. 26, 2016 file photo taken from an FBI video shows Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, center, after he was fatally shot by police near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25, ...

(FBI via AP, File). FILE- This Jan. 26, 2016 file photo taken from an FBI video shows Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, center, after he was fatally shot by police near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25, ...

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...

(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa or any other U.S. plant.

The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa...

Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media.

Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media.

(FBI via AP, File). FILE - This Jan. 26, 2016, file photo taken from an FBI video shows Robert "LaVoy" Finicum before he was fatally shot by police near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25, 2018, ...

(AP Photo/Nick K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2016, file photo, mourners gather at roadside memorial for rancher LaVoy Finicum near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the t...

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, center, a rancher from Arizona, talks to reporters at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portl...

(AP Photo/Nick K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2016, file photo, makeshift roadside memorial for rancher LaVoy Finicum stands on a highway north of Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25,...

(FBI via AP, File). FILE- This Jan. 26, 2016 file photo taken from an FBI video shows Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, center, after he was fatally shot by police near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25, ...

By STEVEN DUBOIS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - FBI special agent W. Joseph Astarita is one of the FBI's best shooters, and he knows when to shoot and when not to shoot, his defense attorney told jurors Wednesday.

Standing within easy striking distance of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, a militia leader who had come close to killing his fellow agent, Astarita decided to hold fire, the attorney, Robert Carey, said during his opening statement in a case that has become an unlikely footnote to the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in early 2016.

"If he had shot, he would not have missed," Cary said.

Astarita, 41, is charged with making false statements and obstruction of justice after repeatedly telling investigators he did not fire two shots that missed Finicum, an Arizona rancher who served as spokesman for the Ammon Bundy-led group that seized the refuge in southeastern Oregon.

The errant shots came as Finicum left his pickup while authorities tried to arrest leaders of the takeover. Oregon State Police fatally shot Finicum seconds later.

The shooting was deemed legally justified, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Sussman told jurors in his opening that the case is about not whether Astarita was right or wrong to fire. It's about integrity, "without which a law enforcement officer is nothing and has nothing," he said.

"If you shoot, you own your shots," Sussman said.

Sussman portrayed Astarita as a relatively inexperienced member of an elite FBI unit, and the only member of law enforcement who was in position to fire the shots in question.

"Only one guy stood in just the right spot," he said. "Only one guy stood with his rifle shouldered, aimed right at Robert "LaVoy" Finicum's truck."

Finicum and the occupiers seized the refuge on Jan. 2, 2016, to protest the imprisonment of two Oregon ranchers who had set fires. President Donald Trump recently pardoned those men, Dwight and Steven Hammond.

On Jan. 26, the FBI learned that Bundy, Finicum and other key figures were leaving the refuge in two vehicles to meet with a sheriff sympathetic to their cause.

Police stopped the vehicles, and several people surrendered, including Ammon Bundy. But Finicum fled at more than 70 mph with Bundy's brother Ryan and several others.

Roughly a mile down the road, Finicum swerved to avoid a roadblock, nearly hit an FBI agent and careened into a snowbank. Three shots, none fired by Astarita, hit the pickup during the chaos.

The two mystery gunshots rang out as Finicum emerged from his pickup and yelled, "Go ahead and shoot me!"

One bullet missed everything and was never recovered. The other struck the pickup and shattered a window. A fragment, possibly from the bullet, went into Ryan Bundy's shoulder. The potential evidence remains embedded.

"He won't give it to us, and we just can't go in and take it," Sussman said.

Shortly after the errant shots, two state troopers killed Finicum as he ran from the truck and reached toward a pocket where he kept a loaded gun.

Cary, the defense lawyer, stressed to jurors that no eyewitnesses saw Astarita fire his weapon and no such video exists. He also said there is no ballistic evidence linking a bullet to the Astarita's rifle.

He said two other members of law enforcement were in range to fire the rounds in question. He said an Oregon State Police trooper who killed Finicum - "the guy who aggressively followed Finicum into the snow and shot him dead" - likely fired them.

Finicum's widow, Jeanette Finicum, attended the opening day of trial, taking notes in the gallery. Also there was Shawna Cox, an occupier who was in Finicum's truck at the time of the shooting. Her video of the incident is expected to be seen by jurors.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.