Poll Declares Mary Fallin Least Popular Governor In America - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Poll Declares Mary Fallin Least Popular Governor In America

By Jantzen McGhee, News9.com
Gov. Fallin discusses options to stave off possible teacher strike. Gov. Fallin discusses options to stave off possible teacher strike.

Mary Fallin is the least approved governor in the United States, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult.

Fallin received a 74% disapproval rate, and only a 19% approval rate of her duties as governor.

The poll reflects numbers from Fallin's performance in the second quarter of 2018. 

The second quarter of 2018 brought about the statewide teacher walkout, causing mass criticism of Fallin and the state of Oklahoma education.

Fallin's replacement will be elected in November, with a runoff between the Republican candidates occurring in August.

News 9 and News On 6 will host a live Republican candidate runoff debate between Kevin Stitt and Mick Cornett on August 7th as Oklahomans prepare to cast their votes later that month.

Complete poll results: https://morningconsult.com/2018/07/25/americas-most-and-least-popular-governors-2/

