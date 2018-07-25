'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

Wednesday, July 25 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-07-25 20:36:03 GMT
(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.More >>
A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.More >>
(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal...More >>
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...
Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.More >>
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...
Tears, hugs and help: Church charities assist newly reunited immigrant families.More >>
(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...
Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - A former lawyer at the movie studio behind "The Hunger Games" says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.
Lionsgate's former executive vice president of legal affairs says she kept quiet about general counsel Wayne Levin for years because she feared losing her job.
Wendy Jaffe complained about Levin's alleged behavior as she left Lionsgate in 2016. She's told her story publicly in recent days.
Jaffe says her departure came with top executives making false and disparaging statements about her to prevent her from finding another job.
Levin's lawyer said they're not discussing Jaffe's allegations in the press. Lionsgate says it takes these allegations seriously.
Lionsgate has agreed to pay Jaffe a $2.5 million settlement.
