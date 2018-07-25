Power Outage Reported At ODOC Prison, Administrative Complex

A power outage is affecting a number of Oklahoma Department of Corrections buildings and a minimum-security prison, the ODOC reported Wednesday.

The outage is affecting the area of the 3600 block of N Martin Luther King Avenue in northeast Oklahoma City.

The complex at 3400 N Martin Luther King Avenue lost power about 1 p.m. OG&E crews have been working to restore the power.

The outage is also affecting the Kate Barnard Correctional Center, which houses 250 inmates. The prison has a large generator to assist during events such as an outage, the ODOC reported.

Support staff at the administrative complex has been sent home.