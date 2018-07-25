11-year-old girl catches piranha relative in Oklahoma lake

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An 11-year-old Oklahoma girl has quite the fish tale after catching a native South American fish with human-like teeth.

Kennedy Smith of Lindsay was fishing with her grandparents and brother Sunday when she caught a pacu, a relative of the piranha, in Fort Cobb Lake, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

She says she was excited to catch a fish, but when she saw the teeth in its mouth it was "creepy."

Game Warden Tyler Howser said the pacu is considered an invasive species by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and was destroyed.

Howser said pacu have been caught in Oklahoma waters, likely because people buy them as pets and toss them into lakes when they become too large for their aquariums.

