Motorcycle maker to boost output in Poland after EU tariffs

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media.

The Milwaukee police chief has confirmed that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.

Aiko Herzig-Yoshinaga, who uncovered documents showing Japanese-Americans incarcerated in the United States during World War II were held because of their race, not national security, has died.

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Extreme heat is sizzling across the U.S. Southwest again on Wednesday after ramping up electricity use so much in the Phoenix area that a major power utility broke a record.

By MARGERY A. BECK

Associated Press

The maker of the Indian Motorcycles brand said Wednesday it plans to increase production in Poland after President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on steel and aluminum and the European Union retaliated with tariffs on motorcycles. But the company said the move will not reduce jobs at its U.S. plants.

Last month, Minnesota-based Polaris Industries said it was considering moving production of its Indian Motorcycles brand from its plant in northwestern Iowa's Spirit Lake to one in Poland as a way to deal with the retaliatory tariffs.

On Wednesday, Polaris CEO Scott Wine said the higher production in Opole, Poland, next year had been planned "for quite some time," but avoiding tariffs was an added benefit. He spoke during a telephone news conference as the company released second-quarter earnings , which were better than expected.

Iconic American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson announced last month that it was moving production of motorcycles sold in Europe from U.S. factories to facilities overseas because of the retaliatory tariffs, drawing the ire of Trump.

In one tweet, the president said that any shift in production by Harley-Davidson "will be the beginning of the end," and that, "they will be taxed like never before!"

Polaris production of the Indian brand for U.S. markets will remain in the Iowa plant, the company said.

Polaris employs around 500 people at the Iowa plant. Polaris also has a plant in Osceola, Wisconsin, that makes parts for Indian bikes and Polaris' other products, as well as a plant in Huntsville, Alabama, that manufactures a three-wheeled roadster under the Slingshot brand. Other products in the Polaris line include snowmobiles and off-road utility vehicles.

The trade dispute is expected to cost the company $40 million in 2018, the company said, and that cost is expected to rise significantly in 2019 if the dispute continues or escalates.

The company supports the intended goal of the U.S. tariffs for fair and freer trade, Wine said, "but we cannot ignore their very real, negative consequences for our employees, suppliers, customers and, potentially, shareholders."

A better approach would be to eliminate all tariffs globally, he said. In the meantime, the company is already raising some prices related to its motorcycles to reduce the hit by the tariffs.

"As we and others raise prices, it creates a real risk of inflation to our customers and the economy, which could be more harmful than the tariffs themselves," Wine said.

