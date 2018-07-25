OKC Police Searching For 4-Day-Old Baby Taken By Mother

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 4-day-old baby.

According to the OKCPD, the baby was placed with a family member due to concerns over the mother’s ability to care for the baby.

Police said the baby’s mother, 25-year-old Laysha Webb, took the baby from the family member’s home near Northeast 8th and Stonewall around midnight Wednesday, July 25.

Webb left the home on foot.

If you or anyone has information concerning the baby or Webb’s whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.

At this time an Amber Alert has not been issued. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.