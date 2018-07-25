Ultrasound jiggles open brain barrier, a step to better care

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

Many farmers critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and damage done to commodity prices and markets, but appreciative he's offered to provide cash to help.

(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger). Farmer Michael Slattery stands in front of his soybean field, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Maribel, Wis. He and his wife farm 300 acres of mostly soybean and corn, but they also have wheat and alfalfa. Slattery said he while...

The Trump administration is proposing new rules that could make it harder for students to get their loans erased in cases of fraud.

Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...

For US pot companies, Canada is the land of opportunity

April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation, is pregnant again.

Pregnant again! April the giraffe's calf is due in March

A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Students from the Parkland school shooting in Florida will perform at the 2018 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day before the start of the U.S. Open.

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing "Seasons of Love" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hal...

Parkland shooting students to appear before US Open

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). This March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre shows brain scans of patient Rick Karr as staff members treat him at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the...

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A handful of Alzheimer's patients signed up for a bold experiment: They let scientists beam sound waves into the brain to temporarily jiggle an opening in its protective shield.

The so-called blood-brain barrier prevents germs and other damaging substances from leaching in through the bloodstream - but it can block drugs for Alzheimer's, brain tumors and other neurologic diseases, too.

Canadian researchers on Wednesday reported early hints that technology called focused ultrasound can safely poke holes in that barrier - holes that quickly sealed back up - a step toward one day using the non-invasive device to push brain treatments through.

"It's been a major goal of neuroscience for decades, this idea of a safe and reversible and precise way of breaching the blood-brain barrier," said Dr. Nir Lipsman, a neurosurgeon at Toronto's Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre who led the study. "It's exciting."

The findings were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago and published in Nature Communications.

This first-step research, conducted in just six people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's, checked if patients' fragile blood vessels could withstand the breach without bleeding or other side effects - it didn't test potential therapies.

More safety testing is needed but "it's definitely promising," said Dr. Eliezer Masliah of the National Institute on Aging, who wasn't involved with the study. "What is remarkable is that they could do it in a very focused way, they can target a very specific brain region."

Alzheimer's isn't the only target. A similar safety study is underway in Lou Gehrig's disease. And researchers are testing if the tool helps more chemotherapy reach the right spot in people with a deadly brain tumor called glioblastoma.

"We don't want to broadly open the blood-brain barrier everywhere. We want to open the blood-brain barrier where we want the treatment to be delivered," explained Dr. Graeme Woodworth of the University of Maryland Medical Center, who will lead a soon-to-begin brain tumor study.

Scientists have long tried different strategies to overcome the blood-brain barrier with little success. The brain's blood vessels are lined with cells that form tight junctions, almost like a zipper. The barrier lets in select small molecules. Often, treatments for brain diseases are too big to easily pass.

The new approach: Scientists inject microscopic bubbles into the bloodstream. Through an MRI scanner, they aim at a precise brain area. Then they beam ultrasound waves through a helmet-like device to that spot. The pulses of energy make the microbubbles vibrate, loosening those zipper-like junctions in hopes that medications could slip inside.

Within minutes, Lipsman's team saw a medical dye appear on the Alzheimer's patients' brain scans - proof the barrier opened. A repeat scan the next day showed it was closed again. Patients repeated the procedure a month later.

Researchers reported no serious side effects, and no worsening of cognitive function. The study was funded by the non-profit Focused Ultrasound Foundation.

"It's not painful or anything," said Rick Karr of Everett, Ontario, the study's first participant.

A retired truck driver and amateur musician, Karr was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011. Doctors made clear the study wouldn't treat his memory problems, but "I feel privileged," Karr said in an interview. "I could help somebody else down the road."

A French company, CarThera, is testing a different ultrasound technique for brain tumors, using an implant attached to the skull during surgery.

For the non-invasive ultrasound, device maker InSightec has Food and Drug Administration permission to begin the Maryland tumor trial and a small U.S. Alzheimer's study.

This time, scientists will aim deeper into Alzheimer's-affected brains to a key memory region, said lead researcher Dr. Ali Rezai of West Virginia University's Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute. And they'll measure if simply opening the barrier could help the body clear away sticky plaques that are a hallmark of Alzheimer's, after mouse studies suggested that's a possibility.

But by far the bigger interest is in using ultrasound to deliver drugs - if the next-step studies conclude it's safe to try.

"The blood-brain barrier's no longer off-limits," Rezai said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.