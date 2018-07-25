Student loan relief would be rarer under DeVos proposal

Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:31 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:31:37 GMT
(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>
(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...
Scientists say they've detected water beneath the surface of Mars, raising the possibility of life on that planet.More >>
(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing "Seasons of Love" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hal...
Students from the Parkland school shooting in Florida will perform at the 2018 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day before the start of the U.S. Open.More >>
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...
US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.More >>
(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal...More >>
(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...
Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.More >>
Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.More >>
The Trump administration is proposing new rules that could make it harder for students to get their loans erased in cases of fraud.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the proposal Wednesday after months of negotiations to replace Obama-era rules.
Her proposal would allow students to get loans erased primarily if a school intentionally misleads them into taking out student loans.
Rules finalized by the Obama administration in 2016 called for relief for a wider range of cases dealing with "breach of contractual promises."
Those rules were created to clarify the loan forgiveness process after thousands of students said they were defrauded by for-profit colleges, including the Corinthian College chain. DeVos delayed the rules last year.
On Wednesday DeVos said her focus "has been and remains on protecting students from fraud."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
