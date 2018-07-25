Nowata K-9 Team Back On Patrol Thanks To Donations

Lt. Cheyenne Lee and Duke now have a new patrol vehicle, thanks to donations.

A Nowata Police Department K-9 team is about to be back on patrol thanks to community donations. The department said Lieutenant Cheyenne Lee and partner Duke's new ride was delivered Wednesday, July 25.

Duke is a 6-year-old Akita/Belgian Malinois mix who is trained in narcotics detection, searches for items and people and containment (capturing suspects). He's been partnered with Lt. Lee since 2014.

Their previous K-9 car was not safe for the pair, according to the department. Duke was sidelined because of the safety concerns.

Donations from the Richardson Foundation, Harmon Foundation and Cherokee Nation meant the small department was able to purchase a new SUV so Lieutenant Lee and Duke can be back on the streets.

"We are fortunate in the fact we have such strong support from our community," the department Facebook page states.

"Now, some people do not always agree with things we do, however, we do not have to agree on order to be supportive of one another.

"This car was only possible because of these donations."

Duke also received a large donation of dewormer from Reids Vet Clinic and dog food from Sandra Calvert-McWilliams, the post states.

Nowata Police say their next priority is getting funding for what's called a "hot popper" - a device that will open the door automatically if the temperature in the SUV gets too hot.

The device prevents accidental death in case of air conditioning failure.