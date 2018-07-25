OSBI Investigates Pawnee County In-Custody Death - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI Investigates Pawnee County In-Custody Death

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An inmate died Tuesday afternoon at the Pawnee County jail, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Brittany Weide DeVerges, 26, was found with an apparent gunshot wound to her chest and a handgun on her stomach shortly after noon on Tuesday, OSBI reported.

DeVerges was arrested about 3 a.m. Tuesday by Pawnee police on complaints of public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia. She was booked into the jail's detox cell.

Jail officials determined she should stay in the detox cell awhile longer when they checked on her about 10:30 a.m.

When DeVerges was being checked on again at noon, she was found unresponsive.

OSBI said all evidence indicates DeVerges sneaked the weapon into the jail on her person. 

OSBI agents are investigating the death and will submit the reports to the Pawnee County district attorney's office when it is completed.

