April The Giraffe Is Pregnant Again, Zoo Announces - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

April The Giraffe Is Pregnant Again, Zoo Announces

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park near Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park near Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

April the giraffe, who gained fame and captivated millions last year with a live-streamed delivery, is pregnant again. Baby No. 5 will arrive in spring 2019, her upstate New York zoo says. 

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, made the happy announcement live on the Today Show Wednesday morning, ending weeks of speculation. Last month, park owner Jordan Patch shared that zoologists were evaluating a month's worth of fecal samples from the 17-year-old giraffe "to test whether or not we're expecting another giraffe calf."

"The results are in, and we are having a baby," Patch announced on the Today Show.  

But fans tuning into the now-resurrected giraffe cam will have to wait a while for the birth. The average giraffe pregnancy lasts about 15 months, the zoo says

Patch said April is expected to give birth in March or April.

At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park's YouTube stream of April's 2017 delivery. The calf, Tajiri, was her first to be born at the park. Tajiri celebrated his birthday in April. 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.