Water is buried beneath Martian landscape, study says - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Water is buried beneath Martian landscape, study says

Posted: Updated:
(Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ... (Davide Coero Borga/INAF/ESA via AP). This image provided by the ESA/INAF shows an artist's rendering of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars. At upper right is the planet's southern ice cap. The inset image at lower righ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Parkland shooting students to appear before US Open

    Parkland shooting students to appear before US Open

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:34 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:34:02 GMT
    (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing "Seasons of Love" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hal...(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing "Seasons of Love" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hal...
    Students from the Parkland school shooting in Florida will perform at the 2018 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day before the start of the U.S. Open.More >>
    Students from the Parkland school shooting in Florida will perform at the 2018 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day before the start of the U.S. Open.More >>

  • Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

    Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:33:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger). Farmer Michael Slattery stands in front of his soybean field, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Maribel, Wis. He and his wife farm 300 acres of mostly soybean and corn, but they also have wheat and alfalfa. Slattery said he while...(AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger). Farmer Michael Slattery stands in front of his soybean field, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Maribel, Wis. He and his wife farm 300 acres of mostly soybean and corn, but they also have wheat and alfalfa. Slattery said he while...
    Many farmers critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and damage done to commodity prices and markets, but appreciative he's offered to provide cash to help.More >>
    Many farmers critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and damage done to commodity prices and markets, but appreciative he's offered to provide cash to help.More >>

  • Georgia GOP's choice for governor sets up historic contest

    Georgia GOP's choice for governor sets up historic contest

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:33:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
    The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal...More >>
    The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.More >>
    •   

By EMILIANO RODRIGUEZ MEGA
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, raising the possibility of finding life on the red planet.

The discovery, based on observations by a European spacecraft, generated excitement from experts. Water is essential to life as we know it, and scientists have long sought to prove that the liquid is present on Mars.

"If these researchers are right, this is the first time we've found evidence of a large water body on Mars," said Cassie Stuurman, a geophysicist at the University of Texas who found signs of an enormous Martian ice deposit in 2016.

Scott Hubbard, a professor of astronautics at Stanford University who served as NASA's first Mars program director in 2000, called it "tremendously exciting."

"Our mantra back then was 'follow the water.' That was the one phrase that captured everything," Hubbard said. "So this discovery, if it stands, is just thrilling because it's the culmination of that philosophy."

The study, published Wednesday in the journal Science, does not determine how deep the reservoir actually is. This means that scientists can't specify whether it's an underground pool, an aquifer-like body, or just a layer of sludge.

To find the water, Italian researchers analyzed radar signals collected over three years by the European Space Agency's Mars Express spacecraft. Their results suggest that a 12-mile-wide (20 kilometers) reservoir lies below ice about a mile (1.5 kilometers) thick in an area close to the planet's south pole.

They spent at least two years examining the data to make sure they'd detected water, not ice or another substance.

"I really have no other explanation," said astrophysicist Roberto Orosei of Italy's National Institute of Astrophysics in Bologna and lead author of the study.

Mars is very cold, but the water might have been kept from freezing by dissolved salts. It's the same as when you put salt on a road, said Kirsten Siebach, a planetary geologist at Rice University who wasn't part of the study.

"This water would be extremely cold, right at the point where it's about to freeze. And it would be salty. Those are not ideal conditions for life to form," Siebach said.

Still, she said, there are microbes on Earth that have been able to adapt to environments like that.

Orosei said, "It's tempting to think that this is the first candidate place where life could persist" on Mars.

He suspects Mars may contain other hidden bodies of water, waiting to be discovered.

___

Follow Emiliano Rodriguez Mega on Twitter: @mapache_rm

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.