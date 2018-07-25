Big Changes For July Ahead With Cooler Temps Thursday, Friday

The pattern the next couple of weeks will keep the center of the heat dome to our west. This will offer us some heat but also nice cool fronts from time to time!

9 DAY: 90s and some 80s(!!) showing the next 9 days. TWO cool fronts will bring nicer temps and some storm chances. The air will feel more comfortable by late Monday into Tuesday!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/S9oy6xTZOE — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) July 25, 2018

Severe storms will develop across Kansas Wednesday afternoon and roll southeast. This line will move into our panhandle and northwest late Wednesday evening and overnight. Rain will be possible into Thursday morning with this complex. The first cool front will arrive with this system.

Cooler temps for Thursday and especially Friday are ahead.

The pattern for the weekend will keep the chance for rain and storms going off and on for Saturday and Sunday with temps below normal. Second stronger cool front arrives Sunday and Sunday night. This will also bring a much better chance of rain into Monday.

Over this period we see highs in the 80s!!!!!