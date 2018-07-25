Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man Wednesday

Oklahoma City Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a man reported missing, Wednesday morning.

Authorities reported 62-year-old David Kaspereit went missing near Southwest 44th Street and South County Line Road at approximately 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Kaspereit is described as a white male, last seen wearing glasses, a blue plaid short-sleeve button-up shirt and jeans.

Officers said the man was found safely Wednesday morning.