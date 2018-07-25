OCPD Issue Silver Alert For Man Last Seen In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OCPD Issue Silver Alert For Man Last Seen In SW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities are on the lookout for 62-year-old David Kaspereit who was last seen near Southwest 44th Street and South County Line Road at approximately 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

 Police describe Kaspereit as a white male, last seen wearing glasses, a blue plaid short-sleeve button-up shirt and jeans. 

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately. Officials said Kaspereit is under a proven medical or physical disability.

