Massachusetts candy company plant abruptly closes

Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-07-25 12:21:16 GMT
(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.
The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal...More >>
Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-07-25 12:21:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...
Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.More >>
Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-07-25 12:20:57 GMT
(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>
Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-07-25 12:20:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...
US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.More >>
Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:40:56 GMT
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to ...
The Latest: Demi Lovato's rep says singer is awake and with family, asks for privacy while pop star recovers.More >>
Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:40:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New York Daily News photo assignment editor Reggie Lewis, left, and an unidentified coworker leave the newspaper's office after they were both laid off, Monday, July 23, 2018, in New York. The tabloid will cut half of its news...
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering.More >>
Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:28 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:28:27 GMT
(KGO-TV via AP). In this video image courtesy of KGO-TV shows Lahtifa Wilson, 26, the wounded sister of an 18-year-old woman fatally stabbed in the neck while transferring trains, responds to a reporter in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 23, 2018. Lahtif...
The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.More >>
REVERE, Mass. (AP) - The owner of a company that makes candies such as Necco wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant.
The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another confection manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.
The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.
Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner or say if candy production will resume. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.
Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.