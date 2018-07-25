Massachusetts candy company plant abruptly closes

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Guatemalan boy reunites with father after weeks in Kansas

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

The hunt for a man police say slashed to death an 18-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack in the San Francisco Bay Area has ended where it began: in a train station.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

Candy manufacturer Necco shuts down operations at its Massachusetts plant.

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering.

The Latest: Demi Lovato's rep says singer is awake and with family, asks for privacy while pop star recovers.

The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family

A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

For US pot companies, Canada is the land of opportunity

A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

Heart of Yosemite to close as crews battle raging wildfire

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

REVERE, Mass. (AP) - The owner of a company that makes candies such as Necco wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant.

The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another confection manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.

The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.

Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner or say if candy production will resume. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.

Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.

