Georgia governor's matchup sets a battle for the middle

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

Scientists using sound waves to jiggle openings in a brain barrier that too often blocks medicine.

(Kevin Van Paassen/Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre via AP). In this March 23, 2017 photo provided by the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, patient Rick Karr is prepared for treatment at the facility in Toronto, Canada. Karr was the first Alzheimer's...

The Minnesota maker of Indian Motorcycles manufactured in northwestern Iowa says it plans to ramp up production of the bikes in Poland in the wake of European tariffs, but that the move will not affect jobs in Iowa or any other U.S. plant.

An Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation is at home on Long Island after an emotional reunion with his family.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Pablo Villavicencio, center, carries one of his daughters while walking with his other daughter moments after he was released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kearny, N.J. A judge on Tues...

A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrants seeking asylum Natalia Oliveira da Silva and her daughter, Sara, 5, hug as they wait at a Catholic Charities facility, Monday, July 23, 2018, in San Antonio. Since their separation in late May, the girl had been at a she...

The Trump administration is proposing new rules that could make it harder for students to get their loans erased in cases of fraud.

Trial begins for a Pennsylvania man charged in the death of his 12-year-old daughter, who was shot by a constable serving eviction papers.

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...

By BILL BARROW and BEN NADLER

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - With the Georgia governor's race now set, the contest between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams becomes a question of which candidate can move beyond their partisan bases to capture the electoral middle in this emerging battleground state.

Kemp, a two-term secretary of state backed by President Donald Trump, hardly moderated his approach as he celebrated an overwhelming runoff victory Tuesday. After a campaign featuring guns, chain saws and his smiling pledge to "round up criminal illegals" in his pickup truck, the newly minted Republican nominee painted Abrams as a radical leftist threat to Georgia values.

Abrams, a former state legislative leader, isn't a radical by any conventional definition of U.S. politics, but she's run an aggressive campaign to energize the Democratic base by pledging to expand Medicaid insurance and spend more on education, infrastructure, and job training. She also backs tighter gun restrictions, abortion rights and removing Confederate monuments from state property. Her effort to become the nation's first black woman elected governor has made her a national political celebrity.

"The contrast ... could not be sharper," said Emory University political science professor Alan Abramowitz. "Kemp is running as an all-out Trump supporter and a 'politically incorrect conservative.' Abrams is not only the first African-American candidate for governor in Georgia, but probably the most liberal Democratic candidate for governor in history."

Both national parties are running ads labeling the opposition as dangerous.

A Republican Governors Association spot slams Abrams as the "most radical liberal ever to run for governor" -- the voiceover doesn't even limit the claim to Georgia. The Democratic Governors Association labels Kemp irrational, using the same secretly recorded audio Kemp exploited to defeat Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who lamented that the GOP contest came down to "who had the biggest gun, who had the biggest truck, and who could be the craziest."

For her part, the 44-year-old Abrams steered clear of heated partisan broadsides. After Kemp's victory, she sent a Twitter fundraising appeal that mentioned her Republican rival only by his last name. "Service, faith & family guide our vision for GA: Affordable health care. Excellent public schools for every child. An economy that works for all," she wrote. She isn't expected to campaign publicly or grant media interviews until Thursday.

Georgia's version of the widening gulf between the two major parties in style and substance in the Trump era offers plenty of spillover effects nationally. Kemp's victory margin affirms Trump's imprint and the Republican base's continued embrace of hardliners, sending another warning to establishment critics of the president.

November's vote will test this strategy with two candidates that could hardly be more different.

Will a Deep South state - led by white, male governors since 1776 and not long removed from having Confederate insignia on its flag - elect a self-declared progressive black woman from Atlanta as its chief executive?

Or will an increasingly urban, diversifying state - now the eighth most populous and home to The Coca-Cola Company, Delta, Home Depot, UPS and the 1996 Summer Olympics - embrace a brash, chain saw-cranking Republican who pretended to intimidate his daughter's boyfriend with a shotgun in a campaign ad.

Kemp credited Trump's late endorsement for sealing his victory, and Trump tweeted his congratulations on Wednesday, urging Kemp to "go win against the open border, crime loving opponent that the Democrats have given you."

It was trademark over-the-top rhetoric: Abrams has criticized Trump's immigration policy but has never advocated open borders. She also worked with outgoing Republican Gov. Nathan Deal on a criminal justice overhaul that earned broad bipartisan support.

Trump won Georgia by less than 5 percentage points in 2016 -- a closer margin than elsewhere in the South -- and Democrats argue his support is softer among more affluent, educated Republicans and independents, giving Abrams an opening as Kemp copies the Trump playbook.

"The craziest Republican emerged," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, said in an interview. Inslee called Kemp a "sycophant for Donald Trump," and said Abrams offers a "real economic agenda." The DGA recently steered $250,000 to the Georgia Democratic Party for its fall efforts.

No Democrat has won a race for governor or senator in Georgia since 1998, and no Democratic presidential nominee has carried the state since 1992. But in the last decade, GOP nominees in those races typically garner no more than 53 percent of the vote.

Both nominees have weaknesses. The personal data of millions of registered Georgia voters was twice compromised during Kemp's tenure as secretary of state; Kemp blamed an employee and the contractor running the state's elections system. Abrams reported $170,000 in credit card and student loan debt along with owing $50,000 to the IRS, liabilities she attributes to her Yale law education and her financial support for her relatives.

Republicans, like party strategist and pollster Mark Rountree, argue that Abrams' agenda means higher taxes, anathema to the suburban voters she'll need.

But Jason Carter, who lost the 2014 governor's race as Democratic nominee, said Abrams "has the substance" to explain her ideas well. The question, he said, is whether Abrams can "connect with enough voters" personally to capitalize on the historic nature of her candidacy "without being consumed by it."

___

Follow Barrow and Nadler on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP and https://twitter.com/benjaminrnadler .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.