Yelp Adding Health Inspection Reports For Restaurants - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Yelp Adding Health Inspection Reports For Restaurants

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
NEW YORK -

In a move that may prove unappetizing to some restaurants, Yelp is rolling out nationwide a program that puts health-inspection scores on eateries' pages on its review site.

The feature is already in use in San Francisco, where Yelp began working with city officials in 2013 to make inspection data more readily available to consumers trying to decide where to dine.

In expanding around the country, Yelp joined with a company called HDScores to glean health-inspection reports from government websites. HDScores has pulled more than 6 million inspection reports flagging more than 14 million violations involving more than 1.16 million restaurants and food-serving establishments in 42 states, the company said on its website.

Yelp is adding the data to restaurants in New York, California, Texas, Illinois and the District of Columbia. Data for eating establishments in other states will be rolled out in coming months, it said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.