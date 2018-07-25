Disappointed visitors leave Yosemite as fire rages nearby

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidency

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

Ryan says Trump just 'trolling' on threat to pull clearances

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partners

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgathering

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in Nashville

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

First lady visits Nashville, promotes 'Be Best' campaign

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember him

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summit

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

Sessions laughs at "Lock Her Up" chant at DC speech

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

Hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer's disease after repeated failures.

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

(AP Photo/David Duprey). FILE - This Oct. 7, 2003 file photo shows a section of a human brain with Alzheimer's disease on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo, in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, two drug makers ...

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

A former lawyer at the movie studio behind 'The Hunger Games' says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

US-based marijuana businesses are lining up to go public in Canada to tap into financing from institutional investors and foreign capital they can't get in America.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). In this Wednesday, July 11, 2018, photo, Ben Kovler, CEO, Green Thumb Industries poses for a portrait at the company's office in Chicago. Green Thumb Industries had a business plan, expertise and plenty of ambition, but...

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

Campsites and lodges emptied out after disappointed tourists were ordered to leave the heart of Yosemite National Park.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A vandal has destroyed President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The threat of wildfire in the American Southwest has been significantly dampened by the monsoon season, but the region is still grappling with the long-term effects of drought.

The threat of wildfire in the American Southwest has been significantly dampened by the monsoon season, but the region is still grappling with the long-term effects of drought.

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal policy agenda of Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The race for Georgia governor sets up as a showcase between Democratic and Republican bases. Voters in the middle will choose between the supercharged conservative rhetoric of GOP nominee Brian Kemp and the liberal...

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

(AP Photo/John Amis). Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff candidate Brian Kemp hugs a supporter while making his way through a crowd after giving a victory speech during an election night party, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga.

A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

A paroled robber who allegedly stabbed a woman to death and wounded her sister in an unprovoked attack at a California train station was charged with murder and attempted murder on Wednesday.

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo released Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Cowell. Cowell, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train ...

(Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo released Tuesday, July 24, 2018, by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows John Cowell. Cowell, a recently paroled robber with a violent history, was peacefully arrested on an Antioch-bound train ...

A government prosecutor says only one member of law enforcement was in position to fire a pair of shots that missed the spokesman for a group that took over an Oregon wildfire refuge in 2016, and it was FBI agent Joseph Astarita.

A government prosecutor says only one member of law enforcement was in position to fire a pair of shots that missed the spokesman for a group that took over an Oregon wildfire refuge in 2016, and it was FBI agent...

(FBI via AP, File). FILE- This Jan. 26, 2016 file photo taken from an FBI video shows Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, center, after he was fatally shot by police near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25, ...

(FBI via AP, File). FILE- This Jan. 26, 2016 file photo taken from an FBI video shows Robert "LaVoy" Finicum, center, after he was fatally shot by police near Burns, Ore. Opening statements begin in federal court in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, July 25, ...

Defense: If FBI agent had fired, he wouldn't have missed

Defense: If FBI agent had fired, he wouldn't have missed

Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media.

Eight more video recordings, totaling almost eight hours, from the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history were released by Las Vegas police under a court order in a public records lawsuit by media.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2017 file photo, an aerial view shows the devastation of the Coffey Park neighborhood after a wildfire swept through in Santa Rosa, Calif. California Gov. Jerry Brown has thrown his support ...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File). FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo, flames from a wildfire burn down a hillside in unincorporated Mariposa County Calif., near Yosemite National Park. California authorities will shut down Yosemite Valley for...

(Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP). People stop to look at the smoke from nearby wildfires Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Yosemite National Park, Calif. The heart of Yosemite National Park, where throngs of tourists are awe-struck by cascading waterfa...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A sign announces a highway closure in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, as the Ferguson Fire burns nearby. Highway 140 has been closed more than a week as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Mara Schumann photographs a plume of smoke from the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Parts of the park, including Yosemite Valley, will close Wednesday as firefighters work to stop the ...

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and NOAH BERGER

Associated Press

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) - As smoke from a nearby wildfire pours into Yosemite Valley, Tom Lambert has had to tell tourists who booked his vacation home months in advance that they would have to defer their dream stays so firefighters could take protective measures against the growing blaze.

The decision to shut the scenic heart of Yosemite National Park at the height of tourist season is heartbreaking for travelers, many of whom mapped out their trips months in advance to hike and climb amid the spectacular views of cascading waterfalls and sheer rock faces.

"We had one guest who planned a weeklong trip," Lambert said. "It was a father-daughter trip, for her high school graduation ... Now it's done. It's sad." Another guest had to delay plans to climb Half Dome.

The closure has also been a financial blow to Lambert and other businesses that rely on the summer tourist traffic.

Most people left the valley Tuesday, when officials reluctantly announced the closure, park spokesman Scott Gediman said. The remaining campers packed up their gear Wednesday, joining the exodus that has been mostly orderly.

"People have been very understanding," Gediman said.

Officials emphasized that Yosemite wasn't under imminent danger from the fire. Authorities decided on the shutdown to allow crews to perform protective measures such as burning away brush along roadways without having to deal with traffic in the park that welcomes 4 million visitors annually.

On Wednesday, an extended family from Los Angeles on their annual trip to the national park prepared to leave the Upper Pines campground.

"Very disappointed," Lisa Salgado said. "We look forward to this all year. This is the trip of our summer."

The group arrived Monday and had planned to stay through Saturday. Instead, they packed tents and other gear into vehicles, hoping they could find another campground elsewhere.

"So, this is a new memory," said Miguel Martinez. "I've never been evacuated before."

Yosemite Valley will be closed until at least Sunday, along with a winding, mountainous, 20-mile (32-kilometer) stretch of California's State Route 41 that leads into the area, Gediman said.

At least 1,000 campground and hotel bookings were canceled - to say nothing of the impact on day visitors, park workers and small businesses along the highway, Gediman said. Rangers went to campsites one at a time to inform visitors of the closures. Hotels guests got phone calls and notes on their doors.

"This is the prime visitor season, so this wasn't an easy decision to make," Gediman said. "This was purely for safety's sake."

The last time the 7.5-mile-long (12-kilometer-long) valley was closed because of fire was 1990, he said.

Lambert and his wife, Theresa Ho, were briefly evacuated last week when smoke cast an unhealthy pall over the home where they live upstairs and rent the downstairs to tourists.

"Basically June, July and August are the big revenue months," he said, estimating that about 100 nearby vacation properties would be forced to offer refunds. "We're gonna lose half of July and half of August probably."

Yosemite Valley is the centerpiece of the visitor experience, offering views of landmarks such as Half Dome, Bridal Veil Fall, El Capitan and Yosemite Falls. The glacial valley has been enveloped by a choking haze of smoke from the Ferguson Fire.

Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through 60 square miles (155 square kilometers) of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in several communities while other people have been told to get ready to leave if necessary.

More than 3,300 firefighters are working the fire, aided by 16 helicopters. One firefighter was killed July 14, and six others have been injured.

Rhonda Salisbury, CEO of Visit Yosemite/Madera County, said the regional visitors bureau has been relocating tourists statewide following the closure.

"People are heartbroken," she said. "Some want to ride it out for a few days and see if they can get back in the park." Others want help finding places to stay away from Yosemite.

Gediman suggested valley visitors divert to Tuolumne Meadows, on Yosemite's northern edge, or to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to the south.

"There are wonderful places to visit in the region, so we're asking people to consider alternative plans," he said.

In the state's far north, a 7-square-mile (18-square-kilometer) wildfire has forced the evacuation of French Gulch, a small Shasta County community that dates to the Gold Rush.

___

Berger reported from Yosemite; Weber from Los Angeles. AP reporter John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed.

___

Follow Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.