Guthrie Police Searching For Endangered Child

By Jantzen McGhee, News9.com
Guthrie Police are asking for assistance in locating an endangered two-year-old girl. 

Upon conducting a welfare check of a residence, officers spoke with a white female named Sacy Dawn Stegall who had possession the two-year-old.

During the encounter, Stegall went back into the residence and fled out the back door with the child into a wooded area.

Stegall has an outstanding warrant in Logan County. 

Upon entering the residence, the officers found rotting food, maggots, and both human and animal feces. The residence also did not have electricity or running water.

Police also believe a man named Christopher Dean Thompson was also with Stegall when she fled.

Guthrie Police are available at 405-282-3535 if you have any information.

 

