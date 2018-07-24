Guthrie Police Locate Endangered Child, Two Adults Arrested

Guthrie Police located a missing, endangered two-year-old child, Wednesday morning.

Police also said two adults were taken into custody after they received tips and calls leading to the arrest.

Officers said the child went missing when they went to conducted a welfare check of a residence Saturday. Officers spoke with a white female named Sacy Dawn Stegall who had possession of the two-year-old.

During the encounter, Stegall went back into the residence and fled out the back door with the child into a wooded area.

Stegall has an outstanding warrant in Logan County.

Upon entering the residence, the officers found rotting food, maggots, and both human and animal feces. The residence also did not have electricity or running water.

Police also believe a man named Christopher Dean Thompson was also with Stegall when she fled.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.