The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family

Posted: Updated:
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to ... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to ...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 06:15:37 GMT
    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.More >>
    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.More >>

  • Georgia lawmaker who used racial slur on TV will resign

    Georgia lawmaker who used racial slur on TV will resign

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 06:15:34 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...
    A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>
    A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.More >>

  • The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family

    The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 06:15:31 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to ...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to ...
    The Latest: Demi Lovato's rep says singer is awake and with family, asks for privacy while pop star recovers.More >>
    The Latest: Demi Lovato's rep says singer is awake and with family, asks for privacy while pop star recovers.More >>
    •   

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the hospitalization of pop singer Demi Lovato (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

A representative for Demi Lovato says the singer is awake and with her family after she reportedly was hospitalized for an overdose in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A statement released Tuesday evening thanks the singer's fans for their support and calls for them to respect the 25-year-old's privacy. It says Lovato's "health and recovery" is the most important thing at the moment.

The statement came hours after paramedics were dispatched to Lovato's Hollywood Hills home and she was apparently transported to a local hospital. Fire and police officials said they could not confirm it was Lovato who was treated.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and People, reported the singer had overdosed.

The statement by Lovato's representative said some of the information reported about the singer's hospitalization was not accurate, but did not provide additional details.

___

3:55 p.m.

Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato's block to the hospital amid reports that the pop star suffered a drug overdose.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said paramedics received a call about a woman in need of medical attention at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, but Stewart said she could not confirm the woman's condition or provide any additional details.

Los Angeles police were also dispatched, but Officer Carlos Zaragoza said he could not release the woman's identity or condition. Police say there is no criminal investigation into the call.

Representatives of the 25-year-old singer did not respond to requests for comment. TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.