Boy Dies Days After Grandmother Dies Trying To Save Him

NEWS

Boy Dies Days After Grandmother Dies Trying To Save Him

By Associated Press
Lowell Lake State Park (Vermont Agency of Natural Resources)
VERMONT -

Vermont State Police say a 5-year-old boy has died two days after his grandmother died while trying to save him from drowning.

Authorities say Jaxon Lawrence was pronounced dead at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Sunday.

Police say Jaxon fell off a toy flotation device in the water of Lowell Lake in Londonderry on Friday. His 55-year-old grandmother, Julie Lawrence, tried to save him, but she also started to struggle.

Rescuers and officers found Julie Lawrence and Jaxon unresponsive in the water and tried to resuscitate both. Julie Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jaxon’s 9-year-old brother also tried to rescue him. Police say the boy swam for help and is in good health.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
