Moore PD: Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Critical Condition

Moore Police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at South Telephone Road and Southwest 4th Street in Moore.

Authorities say the victim was taken to a local hospital critical condition.

According to report, police are looking for a Grey Toyota Matrix.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle intentionally swerved at the person on the road, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

