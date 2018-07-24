Oklahoma Teen Crash Survivor Wins National Contest About Safe Driving

In May 2017, Kaylyn was a passenger in a pick-up with two friends who were driving too fast.

Just more than a year ago, an Oklahoma teen was in a horrible crash that could have killed her. Since then, she’s been in recovery at the Children's Center in Bethany.

And now, she's won a national video contest through Safe Kids Worldwide urging other teens to take driving seriously.

In May 2017, Kaylyn was a passenger in a pick-up with two friends who were driving too fast. They lost control along a back road in Love County. She was not wearing a seat belt.

“I was ejected out the passenger window onto a fence,” said Kaylyn.

She is now paralyzed from the chest down.

“Before a lot of basic activities were easy and I used to draw a lot. Now, I can't use my hands as much as I could, and I can't do a lot of things I used to do,” said Kaylyn.

Now, Kaylyn is using her experience to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a seat belt and driving safely.

“A lot of times it's because of another drunk driver or they weren't wearing their seat belt. Or they had their phone. And, I don't like seeing kids in that position,” she said.

Her nurse said the damage to Kaylyn's spinal cord is likely irreparable, but she's been remarkable in her recovery and the recovery of others.

“I see her blossom when she helps other kids and other people through her injury as well,” said Tami McMichael, Nurse Practitioner.