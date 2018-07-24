Oklahoma judge orders trial in football sex assault case

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma judge has ordered four former Oklahoma high school football players accused of sexual assault to go to trial.

A trial was ordered Tuesday after a preliminary hearing where Tulsa County Special Judge April Seibert ruled probable cause existed that a crime had occurred.

The Bixby High School students are accused in an attack on a 16-year-old boy with a pool cue last summer that was captured on cellphone video. They have each pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape by instrumentation.

Siebert has not ruled on defense motions to move the case to juvenile court. Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 4.

