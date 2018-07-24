Singer Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital In Possible Heroin Overdose

According to multiple outlets, pop singer Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible drug overdose.

TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement indicated it was a heroin overdose.

Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home. We've confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills. For more: https://t.co/UeNX0OSnEU — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2018

People magazine reported late Tuesday afternoon that Lovato was 'OK and stable.'

UPDATE: Demi Lovato 'Okay and Stable' After Being Hospitalized Following Apparent Overdose: Source https://t.co/Pkie99D9A2 — People (@people) July 24, 2018

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to CBS News that they responded to a drug overdose at the 8000 block of Laurel View Drive in Hollywood Hills, California, where Lovato's home is located.

Lovato has talked openly before about her struggle with substance abuse. In June, she released a song called "Sober" about a relapse after six years of sobriety. In the song, she apologized for letting down her family and fans.

In February, Lovato told CBS News that her single, "Tell Me You Love Me" was actually about conquering her addiction as well. "People think it's a breakup song," she said, "but it's actually kind of a breakup song with myself and my bad habits."

The singer performed at the California Mid-State Fair on Sunday with her friend, Iggy Azalea. Azalea revealed to ET that she knew about Lovato's relapse and was worried someone would use the news against her, but said ultimately, she was proud of Lovato for sharing her struggle in "Sober."

"I was just really proud of her that she was honest, because it's really hard to be honest with yourself," Azalea told ET. "So, to be honest with the whole world, [to share] something that you struggled with very publicly, it's something that is very admirable. I was very proud of her to see her write that song and put it out."

In March, Lovato revealed that she had such a bad experience at the 2016 Met Gala that she thought about relapsing. She said she went straight to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting instead. Lovato called the affair "a terrible experience."