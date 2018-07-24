Reports: Singer Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital In Possible Heroin Overdose

According to multiple outlets, pop singer Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible drug overdose.

TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement indicated it was a heroin overdose.

Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home. We've confirmed the OD occurred at her house in the Hollywood Hills. For more: https://t.co/UeNX0OSnEU — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2018

People magazine reported late Tuesday afternoon that Lovato was 'OK and stable.'

UPDATE: Demi Lovato 'Okay and Stable' After Being Hospitalized Following Apparent Overdose: Source https://t.co/Pkie99D9A2 — People (@people) July 24, 2018