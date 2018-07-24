Reports: Singer Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital In Possible Heroi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Reports: Singer Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital In Possible Heroin Overdose

LOS ANGELES -

According to multiple outlets, pop singer Demi Lovato has been taken to a Los Angeles hospital for a possible drug overdose.

TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that law enforcement indicated it was a heroin overdose.

People magazine reported late Tuesday afternoon that Lovato was 'OK and stable.'

